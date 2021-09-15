According to the affidavit, his luggage contained 17 vials of unknown biological substances covered with ice packs and concealed beneath bread and other food items.

MIAMI — Prosecutors say a former University of Miami professor, his wife and his sister are facing federal charges related to purchasing genetic sequencing equipment from U.S. manufacturers and illegally shipping it to Iran.

Court records show that Mohammad Faghihi, his wife Farzeneh Modarresi and his sister Faezeh Faghihi made their initial appearances Tuesday in Miami federal court.

A criminal complaint says a company operated by the family received numerous wire transfers from accounts overseas, totaling almost $3.5 million between 2016 and 2020.

Investigators say some of that money was used to buy genetic sequencing equipment from U.S. manufacturers to ship to Iran without a license.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on February 20, Faghihi arrived at Miami International Airport from Iran, where he was inspected by Customs and Border Protection officers.

During the inspection, he made false statements, including that he did not practice his profession in Iran or conduct any type of research in Iran, according to the charging documents.

In fact, according to the affidavit, Faghihi was the director of a laboratory within Shiraz University of Medical Science in Iran bearing his name: “Dr. Faghihi’s Medical Genetic Center.”

In addition, his luggage contained 17 vials of unknown biological substances covered with ice packs and concealed beneath bread and other food items, according to the affidavit. All the vials were subject to regulations.