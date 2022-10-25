Johnathan Hayes is accused of killing two patients and nearly a third by giving them deadly doses of insulin.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested a former Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center nurse accused of murdering two patients in his care at the hospital.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder for 47-year-old Johnathan Hayes Tuesday. He was arrested just hours earlier at his home. Neighbors told WFMY News 2's Amber Lake they heard banging on his door and the next thing they saw was Hayes being taken away in handcuffs.

Investigators said the "rogue nurse" killed two patients and nearly a third while on the job.

The police investigation began on March 21 when Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center officials called detectives to the hospital about Hayes.

Through their investigation, police learned that Hayes administered a lethal dose of insulin to Gwen Crawford on Jan. 5. They said he did it again to another patient, Vicki Lingerfelt, on Jan. 22. Both women died just days after the doses were given on Jan. 27. Hayes was charged with murder in their deaths.

Hayes was also charged with attempted murder after administering a nearly fatal dose of insulin to patient Pamela Little on December 1, 2021. Little survived.

"The acts of this one bad actor should not be a reflection on the medical professionals that provide excellent care to this community," O'Neill said.

Wake Forest Baptist officials said they're doing everything to make sure this never happens again.

"What is alleged to have taken place certainly does not represent the very high standard of safety and integrity that our dedicated teammates take pride in and display each and every day. We have conducted an in-depth analysis to ensure we have done everything possible, so an event like this can never happen again," said Denise Potter with Wake Forest Baptist.

Police didn't disclose what the women were being treated for.

Investigators said based on probable cause, they don't believe this is a case of malpractice. That's why Hayes was charged with murder and not a lesser crime. But detectives aren't sure of a motive or whether he targeted certain patients.

The NC Board of Nursing listed Hayes' Permanent RN license as active as of Tuesday night. He has held that license since June of 2000. According to the site, Hayes has no previous charges or discipline on his license.

Hayes was fired during the investigation and is currently in custody.

His bond is also pending.

O'Neill said it's possible more victims are out there.

Winston-Salem police are asking anyone who believes they or a loved one may have been a victim to call 336-757-0357.

