BARTOW, Fla. — Polk County deputies have tacked on an additional 165 counts of child porn pornography possession charges against a former youth and family counselor.

Deputies say William Smith, 28, was arrested on December 21 for 15 counts of child porn possession. Smith is accused of having sexually graphic images of boys and girls between the ages of five and 12 years old.

MORE: Polk County social worker arrested for possessing child porn, deputies say

He formerly worked as a counselor with Youth & Family Alternatives, where he helped school guidance counselors and parents or guardians.

Deputies confiscated his MacBook Pro at the time of his arrest, and they say they have since discovered 165 files showing children as young as 12-24 months old "engaged in sexual conduct."

None of the children shown in the images have been identified, according to investigators.

