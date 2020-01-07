1 suspect kills self, ex-wife of former soldier in custody in disappearance of Vanessa Guillen, Fort Hood says

Authorities said a suspect killed himself early Wednesday morning as Killeen police moved in to make an arrest.

The attorney and family of Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen said early Wednesday that one of the suspects tied to her disappearance is the man who killed himself as police moved in to make an arrest earlier in the morning.

The family also said, while not yet confirmed, they believe the human remains found during a search yesterday are that of Guillen's.

Two suspects are also in custody, family members claimed, although Fort Hood officials have only confirmed one civilian arrest at this time.

Guillen's sister said Wednesday that she had met the suspect who killed himself before, and she "could tell" something was not right about him. She said the man laughed in her face as the search for Guillen continued.

Family attorney Natalie Khawam said the man is the one who allegedly watched Guillen as she showered at the base. Guillen previously reported the sexual harassment to her family, friends and colleagues, her family said.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, Khawam named the suspect who took his own life, but authorities have not yet confirmed the name.

In a press release, Fort Hood stated the suspect in custody is a civilian who is "the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood Soldier." She is currently in custody in the Bell County Jail awaiting charges by civilian authorities.

Fort Hood confirms suspect death, arrest

Army press release - One military suspect is deceased after taking his own life yesterday in Killeen, Texas, and a civilian suspect has been arrested by the Texas Rangers in connection with the disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.

Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, along with the U.S. Marshals, Killeen Police Department, and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force were attempting to locate the junior Soldier from Fort Hood who fled the post late yesterday. While law enforcement agencies, minus Army CID Special Agents, attempted to make contact with the suspect, the suspect reportedly displayed a weapon and took his own life.

The name of the Soldier will not be released at this time pending the notification of next of kin. The civilian suspect is the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood Soldier and is currently in custody in the Bell County Jail awaiting charges by civilian authorities.

Additionally, the Texas Rangers, with assistance from Army CID and other agencies, are still processing the scene at the Leon River in Bell County, Texas, where partial human remains were discovered yesterday. Coordination has been made with Armed Forces Medical Examiner Services, who will assist with dental x-rays/DNA for identification by the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science, Dallas, Texas. A positive identification of the remains is pending.

“We have made significant progress in this tragic situation and are doing everything possible to get to the truth and bring answers to the family of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen,” said Chris Grey, the spokesman for Army CID.

The 20-year-old Guillen was last seen on the morning of April 22 in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood, Texas, and had not been heard from since that date.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command has been working closely with multiple law enforcement agencies throughout this investigation to include the FBI, Belton Police Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, the United States Marshals Service, the Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to CID officials, this is still an open and ongoing criminal investigation.

“There is still a lot of investigative work to be done and we ask for the public and media’s patience,” Grey said. “There are obviously pieces of information and evidence that cannot be shared with the public during an active criminal investigation. Doing so can seriously jeopardize the charging and successful prosecution of individuals. When important investigative information is prematurely released, criminals can and will destroy evidence, conspire to change their stories, build false alibis, etc.”

No further information will be released at this time.

Persons with information can contact Army CID Special Agents at (254) 287-2722 or the Military Police Desk at (254) 288-1170. They can also anonymously submit information at https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html. People wishing to remain anonymous will be honored to the degree allowable under the law and the information will be held in the strictest confidence allowable.

KILLEEN, Texas — A suspect wanted in connection to a Fort Hood criminal case died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as officers closed in overnight, police in Killeen say.

Authorities have not yet confirmed what case the suspect was wanted for, nor have they released the person's identity.

According to the Killeen Police Department, its officers, U.S. Marshals and investigators from the Army post's Criminal Investigation Division located the suspect in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. As officers tried to make contact with the suspect, he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot himself. He died a short time later.

Fort Hood, the Army post located in Killeen, has been in the national headlines recently due to the disappearance of two soldiers, one of whom is confirmed to be dead.

Fort Hood, the Army post located in Killeen, has been in the national headlines recently due to the disappearance of two soldiers, one of whom is confirmed to be dead.

On Tuesday, the head of Texas EquuSearch told KHOU 11 he had called off the search for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen, who is from Houston, while they wait for human remains found to be positively identified. Those remains were found at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Guillen has been missing since April. A press conference with the family is scheduled for today at 10 a.m.

On June 19, the remains of missing soldier Gregory Morales were found in a shallow grave, his family said. It's believed foul play was involved. Morales was missing since August 2019.