Police: 7-year-old Florida boy dies after being shot

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, records show police had been called to the boy's home 82 times since January 2019.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Authorities say a 7-year-old boy who was shot in the head at a Florida home last week has died.

Fort Lauderdale police say Brayson Plummer died at a hospital over the weekend. He was shot Thursday morning.

Detectives believe three children were alone in a room inside the home when the gun discharged. Foul play isn’t suspected. Police said no adults were in the room when Brayson was shot.

Authorities have not said whether the boy accidentally shot himself or was accidentally shot by one of the other children.

Police also have not said who owned the gun, or whether charges will be forthcoming.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, records show police had been called to the boy's home 82 times since January 2019. The newspaper said most of the calls were noise complaints, but other calls were for reports of possible child abuse, elder abuse, drugs and domestic disputes, among other things.

The Sun Sentinel spoke with neighbors, who said they had urged child welfre workers to investigate the home and that they would often see the 7-year-old boy outside at night.

What other people are reading right now: