The Fort Worth police officer who killed Atatiana Jefferson resigned Monday before he could be fired, said interim police Chief Ed Kraus.

The chief said during a news conference Monday that he planned to terminate Aaron Dean, who was hired in April 2018, but the officer resigned before their planned meeting.

Dean still could face criminal charges, Kraus said.

"He resigned before his opportunity to cooperate" with the investigation, the chief said.

City officials have asked for a third-party panel to assess the Fort Worth Police Department, said Mayor Betsy Price.

"There's nothing that can justify what happened on Saturday morning. Nothing," she said.

The mayor also said the Police Department should not have released an image of a firearm found inside Jefferson's home. Police officials said the gun was found in a bedroom in the home but did not say whether it was related to the shooting.

"The gun was irrelevant," Price said Monday.

Officers were responding to the home in the 1200 block of Allen Avenue after a neighbor called the non-emergency line to request a welfare check at the house.

Dean's body-camera footage shows the officer stop at the front door and then walk around the side of the home, through a gate and into the backyard. He fired once into a window, striking Jefferson.

Jefferson, 28, died at the scene.

