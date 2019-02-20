ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Pasco County sheriff’s deputies say foul play is suspected after they found a dead man floating in a pond.

Sheriff's deputies found the man Tuesday afternoon in a pond near Eiland Boulevard and State Road 54 in Zephyrhills.

Authorities are still working to confirm the man’s identity.

An investigation is underway.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.