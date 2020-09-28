The 72-year-old woman told police that she was struck as she was getting out of her and a car and a truck exchanged gunfire.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Four men have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 71-year-old woman in Newberry over the weekend, according to Newberry police.

22-year-old Terrance Christopher Dukquan Abrams, 29-year-old Kiddiocus Dajohn Johnson, 17-year-old Oshavius Markeis Johnson, all of Newberry, and a 16-year-old juvenile are charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.

While juveniles cannot be identified, Newberry Police Chief Roy McClurkin said Oshavius Johnson is being charged as an adult in this case.

Police say the fatal shooting happened on Holloway Street in the City of Newberry on Saturday night.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found 72-year-old Carolyn Dawkins Sims with a gunshot wound. The victim told police that a car and a truck were shooting, and she was struck as she was getting out of her vehicle.

Sims was transported to Prisma Health Richland Trauma Center. While in route, officials say she went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the trauma center a short time later.

“This is a tragedy and our hearts go out to the family of the victim,” McClurkin said. “The Newberry Police Department will continue to make preventing gun violence a top priority and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.”