POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Four people have been killed and one in the hospital after an apparent shooting in north Georgia.

The shooting was confirmed by the Polk County Sheriff's Office Thursday night in the area of Williamson and Gordon streets. There are apparently two different scenes.

The sheriff's office originally reported six people shot but have later corrected that information after learning one was the uninjured relative of the surviving victim who had blood on him.

Police are still searching for the suspect and believe the incident was in some way related to drugs.

Three regional offices with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have been called to the scene to assist in the investigation. The agency is asking anyone with information about this incident to call police immediately.

