Police: Celebratory gunfire hits person in Tampa parking garage

The person was on the top floor of the Poe Parking Garage when they were struck, according to police.

TAMPA, Fla. — Officers with the Tampa Police Department are working to determine what led up to a person being struck by celebratory gunfire on Independence Day.

According to a press release, a person was sitting in a car on the top floor of the Poe Parking Garage with the door open when they were struck in the wrist by celebratory gunfire.

"The victim and witnesses did not hear or see anyone who could have fired the round," police wrote.

Officers are will looking into the origin of the gunfire but say the individual struck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

