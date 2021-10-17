Freed murderer charged in Florida with slaying of single mom

In 1985, Pierson broke into a home and slit a woman’s throat. He served four years.

SUNRISE, Fla. — Police have charged a convicted murderer with the slaying of a South Florida woman whose body was found in a canal after being missing for three weeks.

Eric Pierson was charged Saturday with first-degree murder for the slaying of 33-year-old Erika Verdecia. Her stabbed body was found in a suburban Fort Lauderdale canal.

WFOR reports that Verdecia was last seen on Sept. 24. Her mother would later discover she was with Pierson around the time of her disappearance.

A week later, and police said they made contact with Pierson. He reportedly told them Verdecia was with him that night and the two stopped at a gas station.

However, according to Pierson, Verdecia left the gas station, telling him to meet her at a Wendy's nearby. When Pierson arrived at that restaurant, he said Verdecia was not there, WFOR reports.

It wasn't until police reviewed surveillance footage from the gas station that Pierson's story began falling apart, according to WFOR.

Sunrise police say Pierson confessed to stabbing the single-mother with a screwdriver on Sept. 25. Pierson had been released from prison in September 2020 after serving 27 years of a 40-year sentence for the 1993 beating and strangling 17-year-old Kristina Whitaker.