Freedom High student accused of bringing stolen, loaded gun to campus

TAMPA, Fla. — A 14-year-old student who attends Freedom High School in Tampa was arrested Monday morning after he brought a stolen gun to school, police say.

The student was charged with possession of a firearm on school property and minor in possession of a firearm.

At 9:30 a.m., a school official walked up to a student who was trying to leave the bathroom after there were reports of students smoking in there, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

Authorities say the student was resisting handing over his backpack, but the school official was able to get it and told the teen to go to the front office.

However, the 14-year-old reportedly ran from the school and left the campus.

His backpack was still searched by an assistant principal and a gun was found inside of it, police say.

The assistant principal then alerted the school resource officer. The gun was discovered to be loaded and stolen out of Orange County, the police department says.

"We are deeply concerned about this situation and thankful that the gun was not used," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "We are actively investigating how the teen obtained the gun. We must all do our part in keeping our youth safe and away from firearms, and I urge everyone in our community to join us in this effort."

Law enforcement says no threats were made to other students or the school in general.