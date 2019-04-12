Investigators in Palm Beach County are searching for a dog thief targeting a particular high-end breed.

The sheriff's office said two French bulldogs were stolen from different homes.

A tan bulldog named Arthur was inside a kennel in a home that was burglarized on Monday. The dog hasn't been seen since then.

The same day, a black bulldog with brown eyes named Natallia was taken from another home that burglars hit.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about the missing dogs to contact Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County.

