Fani Willis, Fulton County's DA, said the gang targeted and tracked those who flaunt their wealth on social media.

ATLANTA — There were 26 people arrested in connection to gang-related activity in metro Atlanta; many incidents are connected to well-known celebrities in the city, according to the Fulton District Attorney on Monday.

DA Fani Willis, announced that they are formally bringing RICO charges against the "Drug Rich Gang."

"If you thought Fulton was a good county to bring your crime to, to bring your violence to, you are wrong and you are going to suffer consequences," Willis said. "And today is the start of some of those consequences."

The office said on that the gang targeted and tracked those who flaunt their wealth on social media. Many were celebrities, including:

Calvin Ridley, wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons

Brad Guzan, goalkeeper for Atlanta United

Marlo Hampton, reality star on the Housewives of Atlanta

Brittni Mealy, a social media star who has a child with rapper Future

Willis also mentioned that not all were celebrities; the commonality was showing wealth and excess on social platforms.

"So I do have a message for the public where it is kind of fun to put your things on social media and show off," Willis said. "Unfortunately, these gangs are becoming more savvy, more sophisticated in the way that they target you."

The office said there were 16 incidents, including kidnapping, robbing, shootings and home invasions. Willis mentioned one home invasion where a teen was home alone, in the shower, and the suspects forcibly took her downstairs.

"We are going to find you. We are going to convict you. And we're going to send you to the prison for the rest of your days, and I'm not apologizing for that," Willis said.

More about the Drug Rich Gang

Through their investigation, DA Willis said members of the Drug Rich Gang use the symbolism of prescription bottles and money symbols in jewelry and tattoos. She added that the gang is a hybrid organization, including Gangster Disciples (GD) and Bloods.

They primarily operate in DeKalb County, according to the office. The indictment list crimes going back to 2018, and the gang itself has been documented by the office since 2016.

