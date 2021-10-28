Authorities say it "may or may not be" a domestic-related incident.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County Deputy Sheriff and her brother were killed Wednesday night a home in Covington, according to a spokeswoman with the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

The spokeswoman tells 11Alive the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. She initially stated, "the incident appears to be the result of a domestic dispute" but later wrote by e-mail the incident "may or may not be domestic-related." She added the Newton County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation which is ongoing.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office identified the deputy as Shakeema Brown Jackson and called it an "alleged domestic incident."

They said Deputy Jackson has been a "treasured member" of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office since 2018, when she joined the agency as a Detention Officer. She became a Deputy Sheriff just over a month ago.

"Deputy Jackson is remembered as eager to learn, and always had a positive disposition. Coworkers say she was bubbly, and, no matter how disrespectful inmates may have been, always greeted them with “good morning,” earning their respect," they said in a statement.

Sheriff Labat echoed those comments.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office,” says Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat. “This is a hard time for the Sheriff’s Office, and we ask for your continued prayers.”

If anyone has information regarding this incident, the Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking you to contact Investigator Joshua Hicks at 678-625-1455 or jhicks@newtonsheriffga.org.