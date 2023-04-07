FWC arrests nearly 100 people for BUI during Fourth of July holiday weekend

The FWC says it spent the holiday weekend by keeping people safe and ensuring they enjoy their time out on the waters across the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nearly 100 people were arrested by officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for boating under the influence over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The arrests are a part of FWC's annual Operation Dry Water. It's an awareness campaign created by the FWC to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related boating incidents and fatalities out on Florida waters. FWC said in a news release Tuesday afternoon it spent the holiday weekend keeping people safe and ensuring they enjoy their time out on the waters across the state.

Ninety-four boat drivers were reportedly arrested from July 1-3 for boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Tragic accidents occur when irresponsibility is present,” Col. Brian Smith, director of FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement, said in a statement. “Operating a vessel while impaired puts the vessel operator, everyone on board and everyone around them in danger. I have no doubt that the hard work our officers and partner agencies put in over the holiday weekend saved lives.”

Officials say it's illegal on all bodies of water in Florida for anyone who's driving a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs as it can lead to serious consequences or injuries. Boat drivers with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher can get arrested, the agency says.

"The FWC reminds boaters to enjoy the Florida sunshine and designate an operator that will remain sober to ensure the safety of everyone with them and around them plus encourages boaters to wear a life jacket and take a boating education course," the news release reads.