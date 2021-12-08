FWC: 4 charged with poaching deer, alligator

According to wildlife officers, in July, authorities received information about videos and pictures on social media showing illegal deer poaching.

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's note: The deer pictured above is not one of the deers that was poached.

Four people are behind bars for illegally poaching deers and alligators in Dixie County, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

According to wildlife officers, in July, authorities received information about videos and pictures on social media showing illegal deer poaching. After searching through the accounts of four people, FWC says several more videos were posted showing deer and alligators being illegally harvested.

After receiving a warrant, FWC says Jerrell Everett, 20, Kasen Brown, 19, Kayla Kline, 18, and Keaton Brown, 19, were booked in the Dixie County Jail