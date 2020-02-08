Sheriff's deputies find 250 people outside Tampa gas station following shooting; 3 hospitalized

Deputies are looking for information on what led up to the shooting and the people involved.

TAMPA, Fla. — Three people are in the hospital after a shooting outside a gas station in Tampa early Sunday morning.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office were called to a Chevron gas station on 6812 N 56th Street, near E Sligh Avenue across from King High School.

When deputies arrived, they found about 250 people gathered outside the gas station.

911 callers told deputies several people began shooting after an altercation. Three people were shot. All three individuals were taken to the hospital.

Deputies say witnesses at the scene were uncooperative and they are still working on gathering information.

"There is no question that someone has cellphone video or saw something that could help detectives locate the individuals responsible and take them into custody. We are asking witnesses to come forward," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Anyone with information can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200."

If anyone has information, you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

