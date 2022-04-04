Gas theft ring taken down by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, FHP

Sheriff Chad Chronister will give details about the undercover operation and multiple arrests Monday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Multiple individuals have been arrested for stealing "tens of thousands of dollars" worth of gas across the Tampa Bay area, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

How were they caught? The sheriff's office says its deputies, along with the Florida Highway Patrol, were part of an undercover operation to take down an "organized crime ring" that was operating in the area.

Sheriff Chad Chronister is expected to provide more details about the arrests and how the crime ring was dismantled. He is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. Monday during a press conference at the Falkenburg Road Jail Assembly Room.

