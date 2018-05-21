GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- The Gaston County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday afternoon, a man reportedly brought his family into Surf and Turf Lodge in Bessemer City, sat the family down, left the restaurant and then intentionally drove his car into the restaurant.

The incident killed two people, with one of the victims identified as 26-year-old Katelyn Self, and injured multiple others, according to the Bessemer City Police. Self was a deputy with the Gaston County Sheriff's Office and was the suspect driver's daughter, according to authorities.

Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger said Self had worked her way up from detention officer to a deputy.

"All I’d ask is for people to keep the family in your prayers and also the sheriff’s office cause we’re suffering a little bit right now," Cloninger said.

Roger Self. Photo by Gaston County jail.

Self's father, Roger Self, was taken into custody and was charged with first-degree murder after the deadly incident.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, who assisted in the investigation, said no other suspects are wanted in connection with the incident.

The "multiple" victims injured from the incident were transported to CMC Main and CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

© 2018 WCNC