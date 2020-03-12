Man with torture dungeon who plotted to eat children asks for compassionate release from prison

In his motion, he says his obesity puts him at a "higher risk of serious complications” from COVID-19.

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man serving time in prison for plotting to eat children and who had a torture dungeon at his home is asking to be let out because of the risk of contracting COVID-19, CBS Boston reports.

Geoffrey Portway filed a motion for compassionate release and said there are more than 40 cases of COVID-19 at the prison he is in and that he is high-risk. Portway asked he be sent back to England, where he is from, according to the court document.

Portway was sentenced to nearly 27 years in prison after police raided his home for child pornography and found a dungeon in his basement, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Mr. Portway made his intentions explicitly clear in online conversations with depraved like-minded individuals. The sophisticated child torture chamber he built in his basement also clearly demonstrated his strong desires to ensnare a child victim," said Bruce M. Foucart, special agent in charge of HSI Boston.

There is no doubt in my mind that given the right set of circumstances, Mr. Portway would have acted on those perverse urges. Fortunately, as a result of today’s significant sentence, he will never have an opportunity to pursue his sordid desires. I commend the exceptional work of the HSI special agents, federal prosecutors and the many other law enforcement partners who contributed to Operation Holitna’s overwhelming success in rescuing some 167 child victims and the arrest of 54 predators worldwide."

In his motion, Porter says his obesity puts him at a "higher risk of serious complications” from COVID-19.

