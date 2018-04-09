Amateur rapper George Chronister, who is accused of slashing another local rapper during a fight over music last year, will not go to trial.

The son of Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister has changed his plea to "no contest" -- avoiding a trial that had previously been scheduled for September.

Related: State Attorney's Office releases cell phone video of fight involving Hillsborough sheriff's son

Investigators say the younger Chronister pulled a knife on the other musician and slashed his face and back in Tampa. Chronister was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Over the summer, a judge denied Chronister's "stand your ground" defense, ruling there was not sufficient evidence to show Chronister feared for his life.

A pre-sentence investigation report is due Oct. 30.

Sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 14.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP