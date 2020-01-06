Watch live: Social unrest, demonstrations across metro-Atlanta

We are bringing you the latest developments as they unfold as demonstrations continue into the workweek.

ATLANTA — This story will be updated throughout the night. Check below the video for the latest, time-stamped updates.

Across the nation, demonstrations continue into Monday afternoon in the wake of the deaths of three black Americans.

Protests over the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor went on for three nights in Atlanta continued Monday with one scheduled at City Hall at 12:45 p.m.

Over the weekend in Atlanta, peaceful marches during the daylight hours gave way to vandalism and intense clashes between police and crowds on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, they were mostly peaceful as hundreds of police and National Guard troops took up positions around downtown Centennial Park, sealing off the area at the epicenter of a weekend of protests.

Atlanta's mayor has imposed a 9 p.m. curfew since Saturday night, as Gov. Kemp declared a state of emergency for Georgia, allowing the activation of the National Guard to help provide support to law enforcement, through June 7.

11Alive will continue to follow the demonstrations across metro-Atlanta as they unfold bringing you the latest information on crowds, road closures, and curfews.

Here's what is happening on Monday, June 1:

10:15 p.m.: Police in downtown have made some arrests and a very sparse group of protestors remain on the streets after curfew.

9:39 p.m.: On the fourth night of protests, 11Alive's Hope Ford reports the largest officer and National Guard presence she's scene since it all began on Friday. However, Ford reports that the day also saw the longest and most peaceful protest at Centennial Olympic Park. For four hours, they stayed in the park to protest and debate.

9:20 p.m.: Atlanta Police provided an update suggesting that, with curfew reached, they will make arrests as necessary. However, the crowds have largely dwindled in the minutes since 9 p.m. Police said they have had several issues during the day with protesters blocking traffic and some who briefly entered the interstate. As of 8 p.m., the police had arrested 52 people.

9:00 p.m.: Curfew has just been reached on the streets of Atlanta where protests have continued since Friday. We're watching to see how police and National Guard groups interact with protesters still among them.

8:58 p.m.: 11Alive's Joe Henke reports that the previously large crowd has been thinned out and pushed back with the National Guard and Atlanta Police taking control of the Marietta Street/Centennial Olympic Park Drive intersection.

8:10 p.m.: 11Alive's Joe Henke reports that the crowd near the Capitol has left, but a couple of people are using the state police as a backdrop to shoot a music video.

8:00 p.m.: Protesters march toward the State Capitol are met by state police and tear gas.

7:05 p.m.: A large group of protester are gathered by Centennial Olympic Park just two hours before curfew.

6:50 p.m.: 11Alive's Hope Ford sees officers kneel with some of the protesters. While some were in support, others were not.

5:28 p.m.: Criminal defense attorney Gary Spencer has offered to represent one of the teens arrested and tased on Saturday night in front of several cameras. Spencer was also on the legal team that represented Basil Eleby - the man initially arrested for the fire that caused a section of I-85 to collapse years earlier. He will be representing Messiah Young.

5:16 p.m.: The attorney for one of the college students tased during an Atlanta Police arrest is holding a press conference at Morehouse College.

5:04 p.m.: The city of Lawrenceville's mayor has declared a State of Emergency due to "unlawful assemblage and disruption of peace" that he said is "affecting the lives and property of citizens. In an emergency order, the mayor has established a 9 p.m. curfew on Monday, June 1, that will continue through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2. The order further says it is "unlawful to gather, congregate, or assemble outdoors, except in a group consisting of those persons residing in the same household."

4:35 p.m.: At least two dozen people are seen detained in zip ties while being processed at tables set up along a sidewalk near the State Capitol.

3:55 p.m.: Protesters standing face-to-face with authorities at Washington Street and Trinity Avenue in downtown Atlanta. At least a dozen arrests have been made for reasons unknown at this point.

3:25 p.m.: AJC photographer Alyssa Pointer appears to have been detained as crowds of protesters attempted to get on the highway. 11Alive's Doug Richards saw her and informed officers that she was with the newspaper and she was released, as seen in his Facebook live video.

3:20 p.m.: Two different groups of protesters attempt to make their way onto the connector, but come to a peaceful conclusion with Atlanta Police officers and agree to stay off the highway. They are leaving the "on-ramp" now, as seen in a Facebook live video from 11Alive's Doug Richards.

2:55 p.m.: The Atlanta Police Department has made 298 arrests related to the protests since Friday, they told 11Alive. They said they are "working diligently" to comb through incident reports and arrest records to provide a breakdown of names, addresses, charges, ages, race and gender for each arrestee.

Friday – 77

Saturday – 157

Sunday – 64

2:45 p.m.: Several hundred protesters near the Georgia State Capitol are telling our 11Alive crew that they plan to enter the Downtown Connector to block traffic.

2:10 p.m.: The City of Atlanta curfew has been extended, once again, and will go from 9 p.m. Monday until sunrise on Tuesday.

12:45 p.m.: Dozens have gathered outside of Atlanta City Hall for a planned demonstration.

12 p.m.: Around 100 people are gathering at the Marietta Square for a peaceful protest. Police say their are traffic delays on Whitlock Avenue and around the Square. They said organizers have asked for this to remain peaceful.

11 a.m.: Atlanta police say Officer Maximilian Brewer, the motors officer injured when he was struck by an ATV on Saturday night in downtown Atlanta is listed in stable condition. He came out of surgery at Grady Hospital on Sunday and is recovering in the Intensive Care Unit. The driver of the ATV has been identified as 42-year-old Avery Goggans.

10 a.m.: The City of Lawrenceville will implement a 9 p.m. curfew on Monday after a day of protests in the city on Sunday. In addition, City Hall will close at 3 p.m. City officials said there was no property damaged and no injuries over the weekend. Lawrenceville police, along with multiple jurisdictions from around the county were present and maintained order, they said.