As protests continue, fences outside the White House get taller

The new fencing, which now extends past the Eisenhower Executive Office Building down 17th Street, also has additional concrete barriers that have been installed.

WASHINGTON — New metal fencing has been installed around the White House complex as protests continue in the District, as part of the widespread Black Lives Matter demonstrations taking place across the nation.

The new fencing comes after other such barricades were reported in recent days, with some demonstrators moving to gather outside the Trump International Hotel due to the extended perimeter around the White House.

Captured on video and shared on social media by CNN's Betsy Klein, the video shows a pallet truck stacked with fence panels and a team of workers in high-visibility clothing installing the new perimeter.

"More fencing going up around the White House complex early this morning," Klein wrote in her tweet.

The new fencing, which now extends past the Eisenhower Executive Office Building down 17th Street, also has additional concrete barriers that have been installed behind existing fencing at 17th and Pennsylvania Ave, NW.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday criticized the placement of additional barriers outside the White House amid ongoing protests in the city against police brutality and racial inequality.

"Keep in mind that that’s the people’s house," Bowser said during her press conference Thursday.

While protests have remained largely peaceful the past couple of days, police and military personnel have been positioned around the White House to keep demonstrators at a greater distance.

On Monday, law enforcement dispersed protesters peacefully demonstrating in Lafayette Square before President Donald Trump visited the historic St. John’s Church in the area for a photo-op.

WUSA9 reporter Mike Valerio noted Wednesday that protesters were growing frustrated as they have been pushed further away each day, due to an increasing number of Army National Guard troops deployed to reinforce the White House perimeter.

Bowser expressed that she was concerned some of the added security measures at the White House would be permanent and noted the local government would push back against any such plan.

"It’s a sad commentary that the house and its inhabitants have to be walled off," Bowser said. "We should want the White House opened up for people to be able to access it from all sides."

The visit to St. John’s Church -- where a fire broke out in the nursery during protests Sunday evening -- came minutes after Trump declared himself the "president of law and order" and warned the nation's governors and mayors to get tougher with violent protesters or he would deploy military forces to do so.