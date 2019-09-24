CUMMING, Ga. — A Georgia State Patrol Trooper was fired after being arrested on child molestation charges.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Brian Sanchez, 24, was arrested Sept. 23 on charges of aggravated child molestation, child molestation and sexual battery.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office had requested the GBI to conduct an investigation of "an incident" that occurred in Cumming, Georgia on Sept. 4. No details have been made available about what that incident might be.

Sanchez turned himself into the Forsyth County Jail, the GBI said.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety said that Sanchez was terminated after the arrest. He'd been hired on Nov. 1, 2017.

DPS

OTHER HEADLINES:

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

She vanished right near the local high school; then she was sold for sex

He thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl. Instead, he met a detective.

Stay updated! Download the new and improved 11Alive News app to receive breaking news notifications throughout the day! Sign up for the Speed Feed newsletter to get a curated email each day at noon!