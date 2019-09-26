TAMPA, Fla. — A Gibsonton woman was charged Thursday after deputies say her son drowned while she was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Investigators say Tabatha Long has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child following the July 31, 2019, drowning death of her son, Bentley.

Deputies responded to Bullfrog Creek off Whispering Waters Avenue for reports of a young boy who went underwater and never resurfaced. The first deputy there jumped in the water but didn't find the boy.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office dive team arrived and found the boy 30 minutes later.

The boy was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Hospital.

According to law enforcement, Long told deputies her son went into the water without her permission and that he wasn't a strong swimmer. Deputies say they later learned that Bentley couldn't swim and that Long went into the water with her son on her back.

The sheriff's office is still investigating.

Deputies claim Long had a blood alcohol level of .07 and had marijuana in her system.

