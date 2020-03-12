Deputies: Man arrested after deadly shooting at gas station

GIBSONTON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested an 18-year-old man accused of shooting and killing another man Monday at a gas station in Gibsonton.
Deputies said Deleno Spencer Madariaga shot the other man just after 10 p.m. at the Murphy USA gas station.
Responding deputies found the man on the ground. He was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital where he later died.
Detectives said they used phone records to determine this was a drug deal between Madariaga and the person who died.
"This shooting occurred in a very public setting. We are thankful that no one else was hurt," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "With the help of witnesses, we were able to quickly identify the suspect responsible. Our investigation is ongoing as we work to learn what lead up to this senseless act of violence."
Madariaga is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.
- Accused gunman dead, police officer hospitalized after shootout in St. Pete
- Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lights up, with virus rules in place
- 'This is a major priority': Gov. DeSantis outlines current distribution plans for potential COVID-19 vaccines
- Tampa Bay teen takes action to fight period poverty
- Pasco's supervisor of elections slams 'baseless' claims of voter fraud
- Here's which states have certified election results
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter