Houston police say Khylie Sorrells was shot by her mother's ex-boyfriend in the Heights. Her mother was also shot and wounded.

HOUSTON — A little girl died after she and her mother were shot during a domestic disturbance in the Heights area late Monday night, according to Houston police.

The gunman is on the run.

The victim was later identified as 9-year-old Khylie Sorrells. Her mom said she was a good basketball player who loved to make TikTok videos.

Monday night’s shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at a third-floor apartment at Camden Heights just off Oxford Street.

Houston police said officers responded to a domestic disturbance call involving the child’s mother and a man, who has been identified as Jeremiah Jones, 22. When officers arrived, they found Khylie shot in the head and her mother, Brittany Sorrells, with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Police said the little girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. The mother is hospitalized but is expected to survive.

Investigators said Sorrells was in the apartment with her three children at the time of the shooting. Along with Khylie, there was a 7-year-old girl and a 1-year-old girl.

Police said Sorrells was living with a male cousin who was downstairs talking to a friend when her ex-boyfriend showed up at the apartment.

The victim had dated the suspect for eight months but the relationship ended two months ago, police said. They added that Sorrells had already filed reports against him.

Jones has a criminal record and was already out on bond for felon in possession of a firearm.

The cousin alerted the mother that the ex-boyfriend was there and that he looked upset, police said. However, the suspect was able to gain access to the apartment right away since the cousin had left the door unlocked after going in and out.

At that time, the three girls were inside a bedroom watching TV when the suspect came in and was upset that the mother might be talking to other men since their break-up, police said.

The suspect then ripped the TV off the wall and left the bedroom. Police said the mother followed him into the living room as they continued to argue. The man asked for her phone and then became more upset about her messaging with someone else.

That is when the suspect ran back into the bedroom and fired two shots, police said. He then came back and pointed the gun the mother’s face and then made her get on the ground.

The suspect started shooting again, hitting the mother in the shoulder and then he took off in his car, police said.

The mother ran to her daughters and found Khylie laying on the floor. She called 911.

Sorrells' younger daughters were not injured and are now with a family member.

A GoFundMe.com account has been set up to help pay for funeral and medical expenses.

Jones' brother showed up at the scene and said he's being wrongfully accused and has an alibi. He said Jones will turn himself into police later today.

This is the second deadly shooting involving an innocent child in the Houston area in less than 24 hours. A 7-year-old our boy died Sunday night in an unrelated drive-by shooting in east Harris County.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.