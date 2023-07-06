Sheriff Grady Judd to give details about death investigation of toddler

The news conference will begin at 1:30 p.m. in Winter Haven.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a news conference about the death of an 18-month-old toddler Thursday afternoon, according to a news release.

The news conference will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the PCSO Sheriff's Operations Center in Winter Haven. Details about this case have not been released.

This is the fourth report of a child's death this week in the Tampa Bay area.

Early Thursday morning in Hillsborough County, 3-year-old Cody Noble was struck and killed by a car after somehow getting out of his home and wandering to Sheldon Road nearby.

On the Fourth of July, a 7-year-old child visiting his grandparents in Tampa was killed by a stray bullet while trying to watch fireworks on the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Authorities say when the shooting started, the grandfather of 7-year-old Yitzian Torres Garcia reportedly grabbed him and pulled him into a truck to avoid getting hit. But when they were inside the truck, a bullet went through and struck the grandfather's finger before hitting the child's head.

The child was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital where he later died, according to Johnson. The 7-year-old's family has set up a GoFundMe to help support with funeral costs.

A 6-year-old boy died Wednesday after he was bitten by the family dog at his home in North Port.