HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp is asking people to keep an injured Henry County officer in their thoughts and prayers.

The Georgia governor took to social media to share Officer Paramhans Desai's story. The 38-year-old was shot shortly after responding to a home in McDonough for a domestic incident on Thursday.

Now, he's in critical condition, according to the police department.

On Twitter, Kemp said Desai is a 17-year veteran and is married with two children.

"Please keep them in your thoughts & prayers," the governor tweeted Friday.

There's currently a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jordan Jackson in the case. A manhunt for the 22-year-old is currently underway, as he is a suspect identified in connection to the shooting.

Kemp also tweeted out a photo of the car Jackson may have been driving when he fled the scene, a 2016 white Honda Civic with Georgia license plate RXF0384.

He is described as being 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighing around 165 pounds.

"Let me be crystal clear, we certainly will not tolerate any individual, regardless of who you are, coming to what we consider to be God's country of Henry County and harming any of our police officers in any kind of way," Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said during a press conference. "So Mr. Jackson whatever hole you're in, I assure you we're coming to find you, we will place you in custody and we will bring you to justice."