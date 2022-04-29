'...Not supposed to happen ever': Teen accused of shooting, killing mom after argument over smoking

Deputies say an argument took place before the mom walked out of the room, closing the door behind her before she was shot.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake Wales teen was arrested after deputies say he shot and killed his mother Thursday morning.

During a news conference Friday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd gave details on how the death of a 52-year-old mother went from unknown causes to homicide. Here's how it all went down.

A family of six were going about their day, with dad going to work and mom dropping off her 14-year-old daughter at school. But suddenly, just after 9:30 a.m., the father received a call that his wife was going to the hospital, Judd explained.

After rushing to the hospital, it was determined the mom was dead from unknown causes, according to the sheriff. The dad picked up the daughter from school and went home to grieve with the family.

It wasn't until 11:04 a.m. when the Polk County Sheriff's Office received a call from the hospital that the storyline changed.

"I can tell you the only people that are more shocked and stunned by this than us in law enforcement are the immediate family," Judd said.

Hospital staff reported finding suspicious injuries on the woman, which prompted deputies to go to the family's house for further information. And they soon discovered the actual cause of death.

One of the sons, 19-year-old Seth Settle, was the person behind his mother's death, according to Judd.

After Settle's mom returned home from dropping her daughter off at school, she reportedly smelled smoke coming from his bedroom. Judd explained how a verbal altercation took place before the mom walked out of the room, closing the door behind her.

According to the sheriff, that's when Settle shot his mom through the door. With the bullet puncturing and exiting her body, she reportedly fell to the floor.

Judd says the teen jumped up from his bed and ran across the house to where his older brother was in the bathroom. After screaming at the 24-year-old, who didn't understand anything being said, Settle left the house.

911 was finally called once the 24-year-old brother came out of the bathroom and found his mom unresponsive on the floor, Judd explains.

The teen was arrested and later confessed to what happened, according to the sheriff. The gun was taken by a friend who later gave it to deputies.

"This is truly the wonderful family next door and he kills his mom," Judd said. "We think he was angry, we think he was mad..."

Settle reportedly told detectives he was depressed and was holding the gun to his own head when his mother opened the door. He went on to say his mother was nagging him to put out the cigar he was smoking when the gun was accidentally discharged.

"We don't believe that," Judd said. "We don't believe that because by all accounts, all accounts,...mom was an absolutely totally wonderful person and the best mom you could ever have."

But why was there confusion about the cause of death? Judd says according to the medical examiner, the bullet went straight into the heart, immediately stopping any blood from being pumped out.

It was only until a nurse saw a little patch of blood that a puncture wound was found, the sheriff explains.

Settle is being charged with second-degree murder with a weapon, tampering with evidence, discharging a firearm in a residential area and giving false information during an investigation.

"My heart and prayers go out to the entire family," Judd says. "That's not supposed to happen, ever..."