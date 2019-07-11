HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A 20-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing his 57-year-old grandfather Thursday in eastern Hernando County.

The sheriff's office says deputies arrested Timothy Ryan Gaffney for the killing of Dana Gaffney Sr., who was shot just after 8 a.m. at his home on Wheystone Drive.

Gaffney Sr. was taken to a nearby trauma center, where he died.

According to investigators, Timothy was found less than two hours later -- a short distance from the home. Deputies say they caught him after a short foot chase.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or what detectives think might have prompted it.

Timothy Gaffney is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

After detectives finish interviewing him, Timothy will be taken to the Hernando County Detention Center shortly, where he will be held without bond.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter