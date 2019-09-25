TAMPA, Fla. — Closing arguments are expected to begin today in the trial of Granville Ritchie.
He's the man accused of raping and killing 9 year old Felecia Williams in May 2014.
When asked by the judge if he wanted to exercise his right to remain silent, Ritchie responded "yes."
This means, he will not testify during his trial.
If Ritchie is convicted, prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty.
