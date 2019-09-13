Opening statements and testimony have begun in the Granville Ritchie murder trial. Ritchie is accused of sexually assaulting and murdering 9-year-old Felecia Williams in May 2014.

In their opening statement, prosecutors told the jury they would prove not just beyond a reasonable doubt, but beyond any doubt, that Ritchie sexually assaulted Williams.

While the state admits there’s no DNA and no eyewitness testimony tying Ritchie to William’s murder, the circumstantial case, they argue, is overwhelming.

Investigators say Williams disappeared after she was left alone with Ritchie at his Temple Terrace apartment. Cell phone records show Ritchie in the area off the Courtney Campbell Causeway where Williams’ body was later found. Leaves and sand taken from the car Ritchie was driving were also a match with the crime scene.

In a surprise to many in the courtroom, Ritchie’s defense lawyers made no opening statement, which was seen as a strategy, perhaps, to suggest to jurors that prosecutors have the wrong guy -- a weak case -- and that Ritchie has no obligation to defend himself.

With that, testimony began with Felecia’s mother taking the stand.

Felecia Demerson said she had allowed her daughter to spend the day with a family acquaintance but says she never gave her permission to leave Felecia alone with Granville Ritchie.

She recalled the heart-wrenching news that the little girl had disappeared.

Prosecutors also began to lay out their case with an FDLE crime lab analyst, a friend of the woman Felecia had been with that day, and one of Felicia’s five sisters also took the stand. Jeromecia Williams recalled watching her sister leave their home in the same type of car prosecutors say Ritchie was driving.

Prosecutors say they plan to lay out their case chronologically, starting with the search for Felecia Williams and eventually the discovery of her body along the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Testimony will resume Monday morning.

