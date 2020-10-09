Granville Ritchie to be sentenced a year after being found guilty of 9-year-old's murder

Ritchie was found guilty of murdering 9-year-old Felecia Williams, whose body was found off the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

TAMPA, Fla. — A year after a jury said Granville Ritchie should get the death penalty for murdering a 9-year-old girl, an official sentencing hearing in the case will happen Friday.

In September of last year, Ritchie was convicted in the 2014 murder of Felecia Williams, whose body was found off the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

The sentencing hearing is set for 10 a.m. Friday. Several witnesses are expected to speak, according to the court.

Ritchie's trial in September 2019 took nearly two weeks, but a guilty verdict came down just four hours after the jury heard closing arguments. A key piece of evidence from prosecutors was a seconds-long 911 phone call from Ritchie's phone.

Prosecutors said the phone call was made by Williams when she was alone in a Temple Terrace apartment with Ritchie.

Prosecutors also used key witnesses to poke holes in Ritchie's alibi for the night the 9-year-old disappeared. One witness was Eboni Wiley, who was supposed to be taking care of Williams that day. She said she left the girl at the apartment alone with Ritchie to go buy marijuana.

Wiley faced her own charges for lying to the police.

Cell phone records showed Ritchie in the area where Williams' body was later found. And, leaves and sand taken from Ritchie's car also matched those found at the crime scene.

What other people are reading right now: