TAMPA, Fla. — Granville Ritchie's fate is again in the hands of a jury after he was found guilty in the murder of 9-year-old Felecia Williams.

The jury found Ritchie guilty Wednesday evening. His sentencing phase began Thursday morning.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Florida changed its law following a 2016 Supreme Court ruling, so the jury would need to agree unanimously to send Ritchie to death row.

Ritchie, prosecutors and his defense team are back in the courtroom Thursday morning. Both sides will again argue their case for Ritchie's sentence.

RELATED: Granville Ritchie found guilty of murdering 9-year-old girl

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter