Florida man guilty in distracted driving case to be sentenced Thursday

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The sentencing for a Florida man found guilty of distracted driving that resulted in a crash and the death of a 9-year-old boy is set for Thursday.

Gregory Andriotis, 40, was charged with a count of vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless driving for the 2016 crash that killed 9-year-old Logan Scherer, records show.

The crash also seriously injured Logan's parents, Jordan and Brooke Scherer, and his sister in the crash.

Sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Hernando County Courthouse with Judge Stephen Toner. The Scherer family is expected to attend.

The family was traveling out of town for a trip when they were involved in the crash that killed Logan in September 2016. Authorities said they were a victim of distracted driving.

According to a crash report, the Scherer family's SUV was rear-ended on Interstate 75 by Andriotis who, investigators say, was using his phone while driving. Investigators asserted Andriotis was surfing the web, installing phone apps and possibly even making a credit card payment at the time of the crash.

It took prosecutors more than a year to charge Andriotis with vehicular homicide because of Florida's law against distracted driving.

Since the death of 9-year-old Logan, his parents created the Living for Logan Foundation. It's a non-profit with a goal to eliminate distracted driving through education and legislation.