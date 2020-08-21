The groom had to be taken to the hospital by Life Flight. At last check, his condition was critical.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is looking for the gunman who shot a man Thursday night on his wedding day in northwest Harris County.

This happened at about 11:46 p.m. in the 16800 block Anna Green Street.

Deputies said they when they were called to the shooting they couldn't locate the victim or the gunman.

The victim was later found at a home across the street. Deputies said he had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. At last check, his condition was listed as critical.

Deputies said witnesses are not cooperating with the investigation, but detectives are working to piece together what happened and find the suspect responsible.

Three people were detained but no arrests have been made at this time.

