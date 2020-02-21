DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A 62-year-old Florida man pleaded guilty Friday morning in the 1980 stabbing death of a radio station intern who vanished after getting off a bus in Englewood – a surprising development in a case that was cold for four decades.

Helene Pruszynski, 21, was found dead in a Douglas County field on Jan. 17, 1980, the day after she disappeared. Her killer tied her hands behind her, sexually assaulted her, and stabbed her repeatedly in the back.

Pruszynski, a junior at Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., had come to Denver to intern at KHOW radio.

Her slaying had been unsolved for nearly four decades when investigators used a new tool known as “genetic genealogy” to identify the man who admitted Friday to Pruszynski's murder: James Curtis Clanton.

Clanton was arrested Dec. 11 after Douglas County sheriff’s investigators surreptitiously collected a beer mug from a bar he had visited and had it tested for DNA.

That test showed a genetic match to DNA left on Pruszynski’s body and clothing, according to court documents obtained by 9Wants to Know.

Clanton waived extradition and was returned to Colorado two days after his arrest.

Clanton’s surprise decision to admit to the murder Friday came at what had originally been scheduled as a preliminary hearing in the case.

“This is a young girl who was just starting her life who came to Colorado to have an opportunity to make a difference,” Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said on Dec. 16 when he announced Clanton’s arrest. “She wanted to be in journalism. She wanted to be apart of a bigger story. She was involved in her choir at home, and from all accounts, was a wonderful, decent, nice young lady.”

While in Denver, Pruszynski was staying with relatives in Englewood. She regularly rode a bus to and from downtown Denver, where the KHOW studio, was located at the time.

On the night she disappeared, she got off an RTD bus on Broadway near Union Avenue, but she apparently was kidnapped as she walked to the home where she was staying.

The case had been re-investigated several times over the years.

But it wasn’t until the advent of a new technique that a suspect was identified.

Using DNA recovered at the crime scene, investigators focused first on finding relatives of the killer. That search eventually led them to Clanton, who was originally known as Curtis Allen White.

He had changed his name in Florida two years after Pruszynski's murder, according to court documents.

Two Douglas County sheriff's investigators went to Florida, where they followed Clanton for six days in an effort to secretly obtain his DNA. They eventually recovered three mugs from a bar where he'd drank several beers.

DNA testing on one mug led to his arrest, according to court documents

