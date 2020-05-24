x
crime

17-year-old hurt in Gulfport hit-and-run

Police are asking for your help to find the car responsible.
GULFPORT, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a car on Gulfport Boulevard Sunday morning. 

Police say the teen was trying to cross Gulfport Boulevard, just east of 58th Street, around 11:00 a.m. when he was hit and flipped over a car. The car did not stop and continued driving east on Gulfport Boulevard. Police say the teen wasn't in the crosswalk when he was hit. 

Police say the car is a newer model gray Nissan 4-door sedan, possibly an Altima or Maxima. It likely has damage to the front end.

If you have any information about this hit-and-run, call the Communications Center at 727-582-6177 and ask to speak with Gulfport’s Officer Brandon Dillard. If Officer Dillard is not available, please ask to speak with an on-duty supervisor for Gulfport PD.

Police say the teen was seriously hurt, but is expected to survive. He was transported to All Children's Hospital. 

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

