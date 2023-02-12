Deputies searching for gunman after Ruskin shooting leaves 1 hospitalized

The man is reportedly facing serious injuries.

RUSKIN, Fla. — Deputies say they are searching for a gunman after one person was shot Sunday afternoon at a subdivision in Ruskin.

At around 4:30 p.m., a man was found shot near the neighborhood sports complex at the River Bend subdivision on Dakota Rock Drive, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

The man was reportedly transported to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation of the incident is still in the early stages and deputies say they are still looking for the shooter.