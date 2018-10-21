GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- One of the two teens suspected of gunning down Gwinnett County Police Officer Antwan Toney has been captured, while the other one remained at large Monday morning.

Gwinnett Police are holding a media briefing just after noon on Monday as SWAT crews focus on a shed in the back of a home in Snellville.

The Gwinnett Police Department said Monday morning that they have received a credible sighting of suspect Tafahree Maynard within the past 12 hours. The department advises to keep an eye out and to call 911.

The second teen -- 18-year-old Tafahree Maynard -- remains at large. Maynard is facing charges of aggravated assault and felony murder while Pretlow has been charged with aggravated assault.

Maynard is described as 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighing 300 pounds.

There has been a credible sighting of Tafahree Maynard in the Snellville area in the last 12 hours. Keep an eye out and call 911 if you see him. Maynard is 6’01” and 300lbs. pic.twitter.com/XwSfRBIiPX — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) October 22, 2018

Nineteen-year-old Isaiah Pretlow was captured by officers late Saturday night.

FROM LEFT: Isaiah Pretlow, 19, and Tafahree Maynard, 18, have been identified as suspects in the police shooting death of Gwinnett Police officer Antwan Toney.Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Pretlow was previously charged in Gwinnett County in July 2017 under a Failure to Appear bench warrant and in August 2018 on burglary charges.

Maynard was charged previously on theft by receiving and marijuana possession charges in January 2018.

► RELATED | Gwinnett Police Officer Antwan Toney shot and killed in unincorporated Snellville

► MORE | Gwinnett officer marks second line-of-duty death in Georgia for 2018

► ALSO | Fallen Gwinnett County Officer Toney plays basketball with neighborhood kids

© 2018 WXIA