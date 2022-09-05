Police say the driver suffered minor injuries from the glass, but no one was shot.

SUWANEE, Ga. — A school bus was shot multiple times as it was driving through a Suwanee neighborhood Monday morning, police said.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, it happened in a subdivision near Highland Gate Circle and Highland Gate Drive not far from Settles Bridge Park around 7:15 a.m. The bus was taking students to Riverside Elementary School.

The bus driver suffered minor injuries from glass, however, police said no one was shot in the incident. They said there were multiple Gwinnett County Public Schools students on board at the time of the shooting.

A woman was taken into custody following the shooting. We are waiting to hear on any charges filed against her.

Police said the driver continued out of the neighborhood to get the kids to a safe place. They said there were multiple calls to 911.

In a statement, GCPS said they were thankful for the driver and the swift action of authorities:

"We are grateful for the awareness of our driver, the partnership, and the swift investigation of our School Police and Gwinnett County Police, who were able to identify the suspect and take them into custody this morning. Most importantly, we are so grateful the GCPS staff and children on the bus arrived safely at school. We have an increased presence of officers on site today to ensure all of our students, families, and staff feel safe as we continue to focus on teaching and learning as well as the mental and physical well-being of our students and staff."