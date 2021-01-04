Reports: Hackers demand millions of dollars from Broward County Schools after breaching their computer system

Hackers were threatening to release students' and teachers' personal information, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hackers tried to get $40 million from Broward County School in March, according to local media reports.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel said the hackers were threatening to release the personal information of both teachers and students.

The Miami Herald reported that after the hackers got into the school district's network and servers, they posted screenshots of their conversation with somebody from the school district about the hack.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the hackers originally asked for $40 million dollars, then dropped it down to $15 million and eventually $10 million.

The transcripts show that an unidentified district representative counter-offered for $500,000, according to the newspaper. The Sentinel said that appeared to be the end of ransom negotiations.

The Broward County School District sent 10 Tampa Bay a statement Thursday that said it had no intention of ever paying a ransom.

Below is the full statement the school district released on March 31:

"Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) is committed to protecting the data on its systems. Unfortunately, all organizations face increasingly sophisticated and malicious threats to cybersecurity. To help further protect against these types of incidents, the District has taken steps to enhance the security of its systems, including additional administrative, technical and physical safeguards.

BCPS is continuing to work with cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident and remediate affected systems. Efforts to restore all systems are underway and progressing well. We have no intention of paying a ransom.

At this point in the investigation, we are not aware of any student or employee personal data that has been compromised as a result of this incident. If the investigation uncovers any compromised personal data, the District will provide appropriate notification to those affected."

In March, the Polk County School District said some of its students may have had their information exposed during a data breach in December 2019.