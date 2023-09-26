Haines City man attacked ex, brutally beat man who tried to stop him, deputies say

The sheriff's office shared video of an attack at a store in Haines City where the man attacked his former-girlfriend and left a witness in critical condition.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Polk County deputies are looking for a 35-year-old man who they say publicly attacked his 64-year-old ex-girlfriend at the J and S Food Mart and then severely beat another man who tried to stop him.

The attacks happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office released a statement, including a video of the attacks. They say the suspect, Jose Chaidez of Haines City, threatened the woman with a butcher knife. Then he slapped her with the knife, hit her and pulled her by the hair.

One man stepped in and tried to stop Chaidez from beating the woman and taking her out of the store, but Chaidez overpowered him, knocking him to the floor and punching him in the head repeatedly.

Chaidez then fought with and hit another bystander, leaving the store before deputies and medical teams arrived. The second bystander was not seriously hurt and left before deputies could identify or interview him. Deputies are asking for the man to come forward to help them.

The man Chaidez beat up was hospitalized and is still in critical condition, but deputies say he's improving, and they expect he'll recover.

Despite an extensive search, deputies were unable to find Chaidez, who is now wanted for attempted second-degree murder, armed burglary with battery, burglary with battery, criminal mischief and stalking.

“We need to locate this very violent man and put him in jail where he belongs. Anyone who would beat up a 64-year-old woman and then ruthlessly beat up a man who tried to help a woman in distress is a menace and needs to be locked up,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.

Anyone with information about Chaidez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.