Haines City officer accused of sexual battery arrested

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A Haines City police officer is behind bars after being accused of sexual battery of a "helpless victim."

The Haines City Police Department said officer Jason Rafael Roldos, 38, was arrested on Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Roldos faces charges of sexual battery on a "physically helpless victim" and burglary with assault or battery.

According to the police department, Roldos has been with the agency since Nov. 2007 and makes $50,263 annually. He has not had any prior disciplinary action.

Roldos is being suspended without pay while both a criminal and internal investigation are conducted.