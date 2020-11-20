Police: 4 people hospitalized after shooting in Haines City

Two had to be airlifted to the hospital.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — The Haines City Police Department is working to determine what led up to four people being shot Thursday night.

Officer say they were called out just before 9 p.m. to the 400 block of North 15th Street for a shooting.

Two of the four people found shot were taken to the hospital by air and the others were driven, according to police. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Police are still working to determine the shooter's identity.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now: