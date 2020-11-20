Police: 4 people hospitalized after shooting in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. — The Haines City Police Department is working to determine what led up to four people being shot Thursday night.
Officer say they were called out just before 9 p.m. to the 400 block of North 15th Street for a shooting.
Two of the four people found shot were taken to the hospital by air and the others were driven, according to police. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
Police are still working to determine the shooter's identity.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Pinellas detention sergeant resigns over 'racial and sexist comment,' sheriff's office says
- 7,000 Hillsborough County students were unaccounted for during the COVID-19 pandemic. Where are they?
- Tampa Fire Rescue chief among three employees put on administrative leave after 'misconduct' allegations
- Doctors: Gov. Ron DeSantis needs to act now before it's 'too late' to curve Florida's COVID-19 pandemic
- What's it like to fly on a plane during the coronavirus pandemic?
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter