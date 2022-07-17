Haines City police: Officer shot in leg after man fires gun still in holster during scuffle

The man was arrested and charged with attempted murder while the officer is recovering at the hospital.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A Haines City police officer was shot in the leg when a man reached his hand into the officer's holster and fired the gun while resisting arrest, according to the department.

It started just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, when Officer Dwight Rogers saw a car speeding and passing other cars erratically, Interim Police Chief Loyd Stewart said during a news conference on Monday.

Rogers pulled the car over at Glen Este Boulevard and Highway 27.

After the driver, later identified as Luis Alicea Feliciano, refused to turn over his license, registration and insurance information, the officer asked him to get out of the car, Stewart explained. Feliciano reportedly refused to do that, too, so Rogers had to physically remove him from the car and arrest him.

Stewart said the car, which was registered to Feliciano's girlfriend, also had to be towed as it had a seize tag for financial responsibility.

According to the interim chief, Feliciano passively resisted arrest and explained to the officer that he had fresh meats and groceries in his car. Rogers allowed him to call his girlfriend to come pick up the food.

However, when the girlfriend, Daribel Torres Orozco, arrived with her brother, David Torres Orozco, just after 9 p.m., they reportedly began questioning Rogers and "acting aggressively" toward him and the other officers who had arrived for backup.

After they refused to leave, Stewart said the officers told David Torres Orozco he was under arrest. He immediately began fighting, according to the interim chief.

Stewart said this turned into a physical scuffle in which Orozco was able to reach his finger into Roger's holster and fire the gun, shooting the officer in the leg.

“Thank God this didn’t turn out a different way," the interim chief said. "We asked the suspect why he was trying to get the officer's weapon, and he said he blacked out and he doesn’t remember, but he always wants to protect his family."

Rogers was taken to the hospital where he is expected to make a complete recovery. The 27-year-old officer has been with the department for four years. In 2019, he received a Sheriff's Commendation from Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd for assisting deputies with a call.

David Torres Orozco was arrested shortly after the shooting and charged with resisting an officer with violence, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and attempted felony murder with a weapon.

Daribel Torres Orozco and Feliciano are both facing charges of resisting arrest without violence.

Stewart said the department is also looking into getting a different type of holster because of this incident — one that wouldn't allow someone to stick their finger in and shoot.