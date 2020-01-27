HAINES CITY, Fla. — It began with an argument. It ended with a double stabbing.

Police say a 57-year-old man got into an argument with a woman and her adult son Sunday afternoon at a home around Tangerine Court in Haines City.

According to investigators, the son didn't like the way Douglas Henderson was talking to his mom.

That's when things reportedly took a turn for the worse. Officers say Henderson grabbed knives from in the house, as the two took their argument outside.

"A witness observed Henderson wielding a knife in each hand and 'jump' on both victims - one at a time," the Haines City Police Department explained in a news release.

Authorities say Henderson stabbed the son in the stomach and hit one of his intestines. They say he stabbed the mother on her hand and leg.

The son was taken to AdventHealth Heart of Florida, then flown to a trauma center for surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery. The mom was also treated for injuries.

Officers found two steak knives nearby.

"I am pleased that this incident wasn't much worse and I commend our detectives for their work on this investigation," Chief Jim Elensky wrote in an email. "We will work to see to it that this suspect never harms anyone ever again."

Henderson is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.

