Police: 2 Hardee County correctional officers charged with burglary, battery

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Two Hardee County correctional officers have been charged with burglary and battery after investigators say they broke into an apartment in Winter Haven.

Vickearia Harrieth, 20, and Alyssia Garza-Helms, 22, have been arrested and charged with unarmed burglary and battery. Authorities say they identified themselves as Hardee County correctional officers. Police say three other individuals have warrants out for their arrests.

Lawrence Horton II, 28, has a warrant for armed burglary with assault. Marques Horton, 20, has a warrant for felony burglary with prior conviction and burglary. Also, 32-year-old Lakeisha Brown has a warrant for unarmed burglary and battery.

Officers responded to the Briarcrest Apartments located on Avenue K SE just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, after getting a report of a burglary at one of the apartments.

A woman told officers she was inside the apartment when she heard loud banging at the door and what sounded like someone trying to kick the door in. She said as she approached the door, she could see several men outside. She saw another man taking the screen off the window in the living room. The woman said she ran toward the rear of the apartment; and as she turned to look toward the front door, authorities say she told them she saw the door bust open and Harrieth and Garza-Helms allegedly came into the apartment along with several others.

Police say the group rushed in demanding to know where the woman's boyfriend was. She told the group her boyfriend wasn't there, but they reportedly went through the apartment looking for him. According to the police report, Lawrence Horton had a handgun on display during the burglary and pushed the woman as he continued to search the apartment.

The woman wasn't hurt, police say.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Lawrence Horton II, Marques Horton or Lakeisha Brown, call Detective Emily Lozado at 863-595-1721.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477. Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a cash reward, police say.

